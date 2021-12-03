FAN FEST: Crowds flock to Romare Bearden Park in Uptown ahead of ACC Championship game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Crowds flocked to Uptown Friday night as activities filled the streets and record-breaking warm temperatures kept everyone comfortable.

Thousands of football fans went to Romare Bearden Park in Uptown, home of the ACC Fan Fest. Mascots from many of the ACC teams were on hand and a battle of the bands’ competition entertained the fans.

“It’s been a great time. It’s a little warmer than it is in Pittsburgh,” said Mike Abraham, a Pitt fan who came down for the ACC Championship game.

Like most people here Friday night, Abraham and his friends couldn’t believe their luck with the weather.

“We were looking at (the forecast) a couple of weeks ago and it said 50’s. And now, it’s like 74,” said Abraham. “It’s crazy.”

Fan Fest continues Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Kick-off between Pitt and Wake Forest is 8:00 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

Across the street from Fan Fest, hundreds of people got in the Christmas spirit at Truist Field.

Light the Knight and the Charlotte Christmas Village continues through the month of December.

Just half a mile from those activities, thousands of music fans attended the Spectrum Center for Charlotte’s R&B Fest, featuring acts like Keith Sweat, Tevin Campbell, and Dru Hill.