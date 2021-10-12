Family who fled Afghanistan living new life in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A family from Afghanistan is adjusting to their new life in Cornelius after evacuating from Kabul on August 15.

Salim Hashemi worked as an interpreter for the US Army in Afghanistan for three years and applied for a Visa two years into his job. He says he was contacted by the Embassy a few days prior to his evacuation, saying he must leave the country on August 15 at 1 p.m. He says the Taliban took over Kabul airport as he, his wife, and four kids were sitting on the plane, waiting to take off.

“The sound of gunfire could be heard around the airport. Our plane was not allowed to fly for another four hours,” said Hashemi. “We were scared that the Taliban was going to come inside and dismount us from the airplane and maybe punish me or my family.”

Through everything, Hashemi and his family feel lucky.

“We were lucky that day. After our family was leaving the airport, the people couldn’t evacuate it,” he said. “We feel our lives are saved here. My kids are going to school. They enjoy school. We are happy.”

But he still worries for his loved ones who didn’t make it out.

“My parents, my brothers and sisters, are still there. My colleagues, my friends, all of them are there and their lives are in danger,” said Hashemi.

The people of Cornelius have welcomed the Hashemi family with open arms. They were paired with a sponsor family and nearly all of the furniture and items in their home were donated.

“We don’t feel alone here. We got lots of support,” said Hashemi.

Salim is the only one in his family who speaks English. His wife and kids are currently in the process of learning. He says his kids love school in America and are making new friends. He hopes to return to Afghanistan to visit his family once things are safer there.