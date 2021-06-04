Family of victim in Huntersville triple murder demand answers, leaning on God during tragedy

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Still wanting answers and leaning on God to help get through this tragedy. “It’s a shame we’ll never get justice for such an evil act,” Justin Elliott said, son of Michael Elliott, a victim in a triple murder and suicide this week in Huntersville.

The investigation started on Tuesday, June 1. According to the Huntersville Police Department, three men were fatally shot and another man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We do not have a motive at this time,” Sergeant Odette Saglimbeni said, who is the public information officer for the Huntersville Police Department.

Everyone living near the home knew something was wrong when they didn’t see or hear from the men for more than a day.

Justin Elliott started the investigation by called 911 after going to spend the day with his father to work on a vehicle.

“I walked in and seen him lying there on the floor,” said Elliott. “I went and screamed for help and there was nobody else around and I immediately knew something was wrong.”

Then neighbors knew something was wrong as well.

“Madhouse. I didn’t know Huntersville had that many cops,” said Norman Ford, who lives across the street from one of the victims.

Huntersville Police say the investigation took three days because detectives found more victims while working the case. First, Michael Elliott, 58, discovered on Tuesday, June 1, then Kendrick Knight, 28, discovered in the woods 200 feet from Elliott’s home on Wednesday, June 2. Phillip Jewell, 41, was found dead on June 3, along with the man who police say is responsible, Michael Matocha, 21, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“I went over there and beat on the door,” added Ford, who was checking on Jewell. “I couldn’t get anybody to come to the door, I went over three times, finally I called our landlady.”

Police call this a tragic and isolated incident. Family and friends say that is what makes the crime in this quiet community hard to take. They may never know why it happened.

“You want justice, you want vengeance, you want to know why,” says Elliott. “There’s no reason why.”