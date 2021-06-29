Family members say slain Statesville child was our ‘Mighty Mouse’

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Statesville Police Chief is frustrated, saying the community is not doing enough to give police information on who killed an 8-year-old girl and shot two other children.

The police chief says the shootings won’t be solved without help from the community.

The police chief said people in the community know who the shooters are and they’re not giving information.

The great-grandmother of the little girl who was killed is outraged over the fact that someone would see kids out in the yard and open fire, killing her great-granddaughter.

“She said, ‘Grandma, I love you.’ I said, ‘I love you too, Mighty Mouse.’ That’s what I called her, not knowing that I wasn’t going to get to see my grand no more,” said Peggy Kimbrough, the great-grandmother of the little girl who was killed.

Kimbrough is reeling from the death of her great-granddaughter 8-year-old Ah’myiiahh Howell, who was killed in a drive-by shooting at her family’s house.

“We heard gunshots, and I told Sandra you need to take me up the road, ‘Something ain’t right and when I got up here, both my grandkids and my great grandkid, she was dead,” said Kimbrough.

Ah’myiiahh’s great aunt, Candra Howell, said someone drove by in a white car and started blasting bullets. She could hear bullets coming through the walls of her house.

“It just hurts me to my heart that my niece is gone, she’s gone ain’t coming back, they could have just left it all alone if they put them guns down,” said Howell.

She said her teenagers have had some issues with some people at school and she believes that might be why someone drove by and started firing shots with kids in the front yard.

“They seen the kids was out there, didn’t care, didn’t have no heart,” said Howell.

Howell’s nephew 9-year-old Tariq Lowery was with Ah’myiiahh in the yard and was shot in the hip and leg.

Not even two hours after that shooting, a 10-year-old boy was shot on nearby New Bern Avenue. FOX 46 crews heard the shots and saw the police running towards the shooting. Police said the shootings may be connected. Ah’myiiahh’s aunt said the killer took away a loving little girl.

“Y’all wanting to play gunplay and you’re shooting at the person, but you’re shooting innocent people,” said Howell.

Police would not say if the house was targeted in the first shooting. They did stop the driver of a white Mercedes. They said they’re processing the car. They questioned the driver but did not charge him because they said they don’t have evidence right now to charge him.

The two boys who were shot are in the hospital Tuesday night.