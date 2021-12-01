YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On a busy highway in Lake Wylie, sits a well-known family goat farm. 8-year-old Gabriella Ortiz made sure to look at them every morning on her way to school.

“With the fence, we couldn’t touch them, and we wouldn’t go too close. We’ve like, actually never gone to the barn before, we’ve come and stayed by the trees on the left side to look,” she said.

But when she found out the goats were moving, she was sad.

“It’s just going to feel weird without them, I don’t know what’s going to be there,” she said.

The 6.8 acres of land will be transformed into a farmer’s market and community garden.

The York County Council bought the farm for $1.4 million in hopes to save green spaces and create uses for public access.

District 2 Councilwoman Allison Love said, “the residents dodged a bullet because this likely would have become a gas station or apartments.”

Ortiz said she’s glad about that.

“It’ll be kind of harder to come outside and ride bikes and stuff cause there would be a lot of cars at the intersection, not knowing if they’re going to turn.. and then also there’s a 7-Eleven there and that attracts more people so it’s harder to play outside.”

The Bethel Lake Wylie Preservation Park District was formed after voters in 2020 approved a special tax district to acquire and preserve greenspaces in the growing Bethel Lake Wylie area.

Last month, the BLWPPD bought its first property, the 87-acre Van Every Estate on highway 557 outside of Clover.

The council says it will eventually be opened for hiking, special events, and an art gallery.