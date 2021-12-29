Family and friends share memories of fallen CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin at memorial

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Even before Wednesday’s service started, there was a sense that this was already a heavy day for law enforcement and first responders.

It was, in many ways, doubly tough.

Mia Goodwin was a CMPD officer, and the wife of a Charlotte firefighter. But to many who remembered her, she was more than that— she was a light, and simply, a good person.

“We texted every day and spent so much time together that people thought we were sisters,” said Katherine Hernandez, a former CMPD officer who became friends with Goodwin in her time with the department.

“Everyone would bring up her name like she was someone famous,” Hernandez said.

Friends recounted memories–one of which, officer Ashton Kersey recounted of Goodwin helping him find a home.

Kersey also relayed his heartbreak of losing Goodwin.

“The morning I got the call, I could do nothing but scream. AS the day progressed, I could do nothing but think of her smile,” he said.

So much has been said of Goodwin’s professional life, but many in attendance at the memorial service knew her as a person–the mother, wife, daughter, and one who commanded respect.

Antonio Figueroa, Goodwin’s father, thanked the law enforcement community for all the support the family received.

“From my family to you all, thank you,” he said. “Thank you for accepting my daughter into your community. She inspired and touched a community she learned to love.”

Figueroa was joined by Brenton Goodwin, Officer Mia Goodwin’s husband as he made his remarks.

“Thank you for taking care of my daughter,” said Figueroa to Brenton Goodwin.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings made a point of saying that the memorial service will not wrap up the events of the past week in a bow, but it will allow the family, and the department, to move forward.

“There’s no magic words that take this type of pain away, nor should there be,” Jennings said. “That’s part of the process, because that’s part of what we go through when we lose a loved one and helps us heal.”