Explosives found in Chester County barn, authorities plan to detonate in controlled environment

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Explosives were found on Thursday in a barn off of Jackson Road in Fort Lawn, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

SLED’s Bomb Team was called to the scene, and after an investigation, the team determined that a controlled detonation was the best means of disposing the explosives.

Within the next 30 minutes to an hour, a controlled detonation will take place in a field off of Morrison Road.

“People in the area will hear between one to three explosions. There is no danger to the public and no crime has been committed,” the sheriff’s office said.