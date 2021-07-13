Expert: Outbursts such as Charlotte passenger who was duct-taped can be diffused

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More high-stress outbursts in the skies caught on camera, the latest on a flight to Charlotte. The American Airlines flight originated in Dallas.

Sometime before landing witnesses say the passenger in question had an outburst. American Airlines says the passenger had to be subdued with flex-cuffs and restraint tape after they assaulted flight attendants and tried to open the boarding door.

The witness said she learned the passenger having an outburst “may have autism”. The complex neurological condition can cause difficulty with communication, anxiety, and sensory sensitivities. Outbursts are typically fueled by anxiety according to Doctor Scott Carroll, MD. A specialist in behavior and autism.

“Autistic people … live with an extreme amount of anxiety. A level only shared with people who have combat PTSD”

Doctor Carroll says when the anxiety is triggered, many people resort to a fight, flight, or freeze response.

“You can’t run away on the plane, so your only other option is to fight, though there is a third option called freeze where people become non-responsive.”

Other incidents on the ground and in the air captured on social media have showcased the heightened state of many passengers. Doctor Carroll says anyone dealing with the public should take a moment to compose themselves before approaching a person you suspect is in mental distress. He says your calm response could elicit a reaction in kind from the other person.

“In an emergency situation sometimes you don’t have time to do that… I think to the case of the woman trying to open the door in-flight.

If you can take just a second to take a breath, center yourself and then engage, your calmness will help them settle down.”