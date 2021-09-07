Tractor trailer overturns on I-77 SB in the Huntersville area, 2 injured

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – At least two people have been injured following a tractor trailer rollover accident on I-77 southbound Tuesday, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

The crash happened along I-77 SB before Exit 25 in the express lane, Huntersville Fire said.





“Expect traffic congestion in the area. Please use caution and yield to any responding units,” Huntersville Fire tweeted.

HFD said the tractor trailer was blocking both express lanes on I-77 SB and at least two people were being treated for their injuries by Mecklenburg County EMS.

Cornelius Fire and Medic are now handling the wreck. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.