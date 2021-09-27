Exotic animal ordinance debate continues in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After years of talking about it, the Charlotte City Council is still not taking action on an exotic animal ordinance. The current law hasn’t been updated since 1985, and activists have been begging the council for change since February of 2020.

With less than an hour and a half to spare, the exotic animal ordinance was once again pushed to another day. On Monday, the city council was supposed to address the very real elephant in the room, which is the delay getting this ordinance passed, and the public was supposed to get a chance to give their two cents.

But at 3:30 p.m., one of the main activists got a text from a council member saying the mayor pulled the item off the agenda. The ordinance that was supposed to be discussed would ban bullhooks, electric prods, or whips to handle and train the animals in circuses.

It will also ban circuses from forcing animals to perform by using chemical, mechanical, electrical, or manual devices that cause physical harm or suffering.

After the ordinance was pulled from the agenda, with such little notice, activists were outraged.

“We are surprised and shocked because we thought that there would be a public forum tonight, and there are a lot of people that were really excited, or looking forward to speaking, and being able to let the council know that they have been asking for a performing wild animal ban this entire time,” Kristen Moyer said, co-director of North Carolina Voters for Animal Welfare.

Monday night is expected to be a long meeting with multiple public hearings surrounding items on the agenda. FOX 46 Charlotte will keep you updated on what is addressed during tonight’s meeting.