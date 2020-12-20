Ronnie Long talks about what helped get him through wrongful conviction

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Governor Roy Cooper pardoned five men this week convicted of crimes they never committed.

Ronnie Long, convicted of rape in 1976, was one of the five.

He’s been out of prison since August.

On Fox 46 back in August we showed you Ronnie Long’s first moments as a free man. He was in prison for over 40 years for a rape he didn’t commit.

“I feel as though now we’re moving in the right direction,” said Ronnie Long.

Long was pardoned by Governor Roy Cooper and could be eligible for $750,000 for his time in prison. He says he plans to use that money to get into a better area. He currently lives in Durham.

“First I would like to get out this hood I’m in right here. I got to relocate. It will be the first time I’ve ever sat down and bought my own place. That’s number one,” said Ronnie Long.

Long says he is glad Governor Cooper considered the pardon and he’s planning to continue inspiring others with similar stories.

“Don’t matter how many times you’re ignored, how many times the doors are slammed in your face. It don’t matter how many times. Keep your faith. Believe in yourself and know that you can accomplish whatever it is you want to accomplish if you put your mind to it,” said Long.

Although Long may not receive payment until next year, he says the pardon was an early Christmas surprise.

