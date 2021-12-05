New Butler HS safety measures include mandatory conflict resolution training for students, no video recording of fights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In an email obtained by FOX 46, Butler High School says starting on Monday it will be implementing new safety measures including mandatory conflict resolution training and punishment for students who record video of fights.

In the email to students and parents, the school says students who record video of any physical altercations or any other inappropriate act will have their phone confiscated and could be suspended. The phone will have to be picked up by a parent.

Another new policy states that students must undergo conflict resolution training, which will teach students how to effectively manage and turn around conflict situations. The final measure states that any student who refuses to disperse when witnessing an incident is subject to suspension.

“These altercations are not acceptable and will continue to be addressed with appropriate consequences,” the principal said in the email.

Last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston announced new safety measures citing an uptick in guns in schools. One of those new measures will include clear backpacks.