EXCLUSIVE: Mecklenburg sheriff gives FOX 46 tour of ‘dated’ facilities

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sheriff Garry McFadden is fed up with his headquarters. He said the current Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Office facility in uptown Charlotte is outdated and too small for his staff. McFadden said the County has promised their office a new headquarters for years now but so far they’ve seen no progress.

“We’re not asking for the Taj Mahal, we’re asking for space to work out of,” McFadden said.

During Tuesday night’s County Budget Meeting, McFadden presented his idea.

“What is on the 7th floor of the Mecklenburg County Courthouse?” he said. “Compressors. generators, we don’t know what this stuff is. If you gut something out bring it here.”

The 7th floor of the Mecklenburg County Courthouse is currently being used for storage of a variety of different things. But McFadden envisions a huge workspace for his staff and him to conduct business.

“When I went to the seventh floor, I said, wow, this is a totally vacant floor with nothing, it could be utilized for so many different things,” he said.

But the County already has plans for the 7th floor of the courthouse, and doesn’t want to let the Sheriff’s Office to move in.

“The task force also made a decision to include a shelf floor in the space program that’s the seventh floor specifically for the future expansion of courtrooms and court support needs,” said Mark Hahn, Mecklenburg County Facilities.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently in a building right next to the courthouse. McFadden is not happy with the County’s temporary solution for additional space.

“They simply say, use the space that you have at your annex, which the roof of that annex building is not adequate for the next eight or nine years,” McFadden said.

Regardless of where they go, McFadden said more space and better space is vital for Sheriff’s Office operations.

“This office has not changed in the last 20, 30, and some say even 40 years. And so all we’re saying, you know, is bring us up to at least a 21st century,” he said.

Sheriff McFadden is meeting with Mecklenburg County staff on Friday to discuss the process of finding a suitable facility for the Sheriff’s Office to use.