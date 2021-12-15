Excessive litter building up on busy highway in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Springfield Parkway and Highway 160 (Tom Hall Street) in Fort Mill may look like any other road in York County, but to Donna Britch it’s an eyesore.

“Ugly, ugly, ugly. I drive it practically every day and it’s been trash, trash, trash,” she says.

She’s noticed in the last week, this road has been cluttered with broken down boxes, bottles, and other debris. “The other morning, I go by about 6-6:30 and there was so much trash you had to weave your car just to avoid the trash.”

Britch says she cares about litter on every road but this one is a little different.

“It’s a major highway, there’s lot of traffic on here and that morning cars were weaving, I wasn’t the only one weaving the boxes because they were on both sides of the road. So, I was concerned about an accident,” Britch says.

She called the city, York County and South Carolina Department of Transportation find out who was responsible for the clean-up.

“I got voicemails, no live people,” she says.

We called the city, county, and DOT as well. We finally received an answer from the state. The emailed statement says:

“SCDOT understands the negative effects of litter on the side of the roadways, as it is an eyesore to drivers and residents in the area. The agency holds a bi-annual litter pickup event in the Spring and Fall to help combat this issue. SCDOT encourages everyone to dispose of their trash properly to keep the excessive litter from occurring by the side of our roads. York County maintenance crews do work hard to pick up litter on a day-to-day basis in the Fort Mill, SC area, however, maintenance crews are also working to ensure driver safety by attending to additional road safety issues. Residents are encouraged to contact SCDOT’s Customer Service number (1-855-GO-SCDOT) to alert our staff of excessive litter or report excessive trash using Palmetto Pride’s website, whom we partner with during our litter pickup events.”

But Britch says the issue needs to be fixed immediately.

“It’s just not good PR for the York County or Fort Mill township, or the City of Fort Mill to have trashy highways,” she says.