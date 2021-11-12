Everything you need to know to navigate to or around the Southern Christmas Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Southern Christmas Show at the Park Expo Center in Charlotte has returned for the 54th year. The show went on a one-year hiatus in 2020 following the COVID-19 Pandemic.



There are more than 400 vendors set up this year with items ranging from ornaments, to gift ideas, food and even wine. Organizers say the show is the largest indoor Christmas show in North America and draws people from all over the country.



Typically guests begin lining up an hour to 90 minutes before the doors open. Families often travel to the Queen City and stay in local hotels to experience the event.

Traffic along Independence Boulevard is expected to be heavy. Here is a tip from organizers if you plan to attend the show:



“If you’re approaching The Park Expo and Conference Center from uptown Charlotte, and there is a line of vehicles on Independence Blvd., get out of the line and go on to the next exit. This will bring you to the exit between The Park and Bojangles Arena and will save time.



Parking is available at both The Park and Bojangles Arena. On weekends and holidays, the elementary school on Briar Creek Road also provides parking.”



Guests this year are asked to wear a mask in order to adhere to the ongoing mask mandate in Mecklenburg County.



The Southern Christmas Show is open now through November 21, but hours vary each day. To find out hours ticket prices click here.