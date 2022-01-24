Eternally Grateful: Online plea for new kidney connects 2 Charlotte-area men

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Charlotte-area men went from complete strangers to lifelong friends, all through the power of a kidney.

Steve Sanders was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease that shuts down the kidneys over time. Doctors told him he would eventually either need to receive a transplant or be placed on dialysis.

“For my active lifestyle and having two small kids, that’s not something – daddy doesn’t want to be hooked up to a machine every day when I want to be playing with my kids,” he said.

His search for the right donor spanned years. He made countless Facebook posts and hit many dead ends. His goal was to find a living donor, as he says kidneys from these donors last twice as long.

“I wasn’t expecting anything. I had put that post out, I had street signs made, I had business cards made,” said Sanders.

In late June, Sanders made another push to find his life-saving donor. The post was shared and shared until it eventually hit the screen of exactly the right person.

“Four times removed from the original post is the person who knew Chris’ wife, Becca,” he said.

To Chris Perez, Sanders was just a stranger. But he soon became someone Chris couldn’t stop thinking about.

“[My wife] shared the link with me. I went on Steve’s website, read about it, and here’s a story of a dad just like me. I put myself in his shoes. What would it be like if it were me?” said Perez.

Perez filled out the application without ever contacting Sanders directly. Through months of testing and doctors’ visits, Perez learned he was a perfect match. He never wavered in his decision to go through with the surgery, and the donation was completed on January 12th.

“I talk to my kids all the time about being kind to others, and that kindness to others is the best legacy you can leave behind,” said Perez.

An added perk: the two men became close friends throughout the process.

“I swear we text each other like every day. We share a very similar, silly sense of humor, which is great,” said Perez.

The surgery was a success and both men are recovering well. Sanders says his bloodwork has even shown significant improvement in his kidney function.

“I will never be the same because of Chris’ kidney, and in a very great way – a way that I will be grateful to him for the rest of my life,” said Sanders.