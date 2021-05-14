Ervin Building in east Charlotte is getting a long-awaited makeover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After years of sitting empty, the Ervin Building in east Charlotte is getting a makeover. Gvest Capital has taken on this huge project and it’s clear, just from the looks of the outside, they have their work cut out for them.

Some people know the abandoned office building as Varnador Building, or the East Charlotte Tower, but it will be restored to its original name, the Ervin Building. Charles Ervin, a successful Charlotte developer, built the tower back in 1964 and used it as his construction company’s office.

A press release from Gvest Capital said the 12-month project will demo the interior of the Ervin Building, down to its original structure, but they will maintain the historical exterior. After years of being abandoned, many residents in the area said the tower turned into a drug and crime-infested mess.

“That building has been abandoned for at least five years, a friend of mine walked by it at night and got shot at by a gang of hoodlums or whatever,” Joseph, a resident in the neighborhood, said.

With a family neighborhood located directly behind the building, it left many residents concerned about safety.

“It’s like, scary a little bit,” said a nine year old little girl who lives down the street.

But after this renovation, the Ervin Building will be the furthest thing from scary. Councilman Matt Newton says it will welcome people into Charlotte as they drive down Independence Blvd.

“We’ve always considered this stretch of Independence as a gateway to the City of Charlotte. So to have this building here, a building that is going to have a number of different amenities that have been lacking in this corridor for quite some time. Something that’s going to be attractive is huge for the community,” Newton said.

The Ervin Building will also include retail and office space. With the Silver Line of the Light Rail being potentially aligned down this corridor, it will give public transit access to those who work in the building and live in the area.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“There will be a connector and to the extent that workers as you were mentioning, can use the light rail to get to work. That’s the whole idea. Much like, you know, the community at large can use the light rail to get downtown or to get elsewhere as well.”

Newton is also excited about the plans for the roof of the building.

“That skyline, I couldn’t be more proud of, I’ve seen that every day. It symbolizes who we are as Charlotteans, it’s our brand. And you can’t get a better view of that skyline than what you will get at the top of this building in that rooftop café.”