EPA takes legal action, issues emergency order for New Indy Containerboard to fix ‘foul odor’

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – This time next week the air for neighbors in York and Lancaster counties should smell a bit more pleasant. But many are ‘not holding their breath’ that the issue will be fixed.

Living roughly 20 minutes away from the New Indy Containerboard Plant didn’t stop the horrible smell from creeping and lingering inside people’s homes.

“It started back in February and I started noticing it more frequently and now in the last, I’d say month or two, it’s been almost daily,” Jennifer Basik said.

Imagine the lingering smell of rotten eggs, for months, that’s what Basik and more than 17,000 other people have gone through.

“That smell would just stay in the house, I’d have to try and air it out. It’d wake me up and it was just horrible. Headaches, my nose would bleed,” Basik said.

It became a routine task to check her humidifier for the air quality.

“It’s about 9:15 on Sunday, Mother’s Day, and there’s the reading.”

Dirty.

“Blue 1, it’s just a blue bar that says air quality good, 1.”

But on Thursday, the EPA stepped in to help.

It issued an emergency order to New Indy Containerboard Plant to reduce emissions of hydrogen sulfide from their pulp and paper mill, the cause of the smell.

“It was unfortunate that it took this long, and that many people complaining, but I do believe in the power of numbers. So after I saw that today, I was really just very happy that they’re going to hold them accountable with hard dates, and if they don’t fix them, then they’re going to have a problem after that.”

The order directs the plant to:

Perform air monitoring and submit daily documentation

Reduce hydrogen sulfide emissions to meet specific limits

Submit and comply with plan to meet these limits

Submit weekly summary reports of monitoring

Submit a draft corrective plan

Eliminate the foul odor by next Tuesday, followed by a final plan no later than May 24

The order also requires that New Indy Containerboard immediately notify the EPA of any hydrogen sulfide exceedance, submit daily documentation of the previous 24 hours of monitoring data, and submit summary reports every seven days documenting the results of the continuous monitoring.

DHEC has ordered the facility to submit a draft corrective plan to the department and to eliminate the foul odor by May 18, followed by a final plan no later than May 24.

With all those deadlines in place, it’ll be a good day for Basik.

“I wake up in the morning and I don’t smell it and I say this is how its supposed to be,” she said.

Basik is no stranger to the DHEC complaint form. She fills it out daily, so she’ll keep reporting the smell if it continues and she won’t stop until it’s resolved.