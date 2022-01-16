Emergency shelters activated in Mecklenburg County as icy conditions continue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Emergency shelters have been activated in Mecklenburg County Sunday as the area continues to see icy impacts from a winter storm, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office.

Emergency shelters will be open at the following locations:

Crews Recreation Center,1201 Crews Rd, Matthews, NC 28105

Hopewell High School, 11530 Beatties Ford Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

Mallard Creek High School, 3825 Johnston Oehler Rd, Charlotte, NC 28269

Central Piedmont, Worrell Building, 1228 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204

Officials said the winter storm brought a “significant” accumulation of ice and freezing rain in the Charlotte area. Residents could also experience widespread power outages as winds pick up Sunday afternoon.

The shelters will provide head, power and basic meals to those who seek shelter.

Emergency management officials asked people to bring clothing and toiletries, extra sleeping bags or blankets, cold-weather clothes, snacks, medication, a phone and charger, and entertainment if they intend to go to the shelter.

Pets are allowed inside.

The Crews Recreation Center in Matthews is set to open at 2 p.m. Sunday. All other locations open at 4 p.m.