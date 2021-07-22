Emergency crews search for missing boater on Lake Wylie

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Emergency crews are searching for a missing boater on Lake Wylie Thursday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers received reports of a missing boater shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.

The Aviation Unit, K-9 Unit, and Missing Person Unit were called to the scene to assist with the search.

The person is still missing at this time, and crews continue to work together to find them, CMPD said.