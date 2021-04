CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person has been rushed to Atrium CMC with serious injuries following a rollover wreck Thursday afternoon along Interstate-85 northbound in west Charlotte.

At least one vehicle was involved in the accident at Exit 29, Sam Wilson Road. Traffic is backed up in the area.

No word on what caused the crash at this time.

