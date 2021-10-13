Embattled former Myers Park HS principal reassigned to district position

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Embattled and suspended Myers Park High School Principal Mark Bosco has a new job in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Bosco, who was suspended in August and investigated for claims that he improperly handled sexual assault allegations on campus, will now be the Senior Administrator for Expanded Learning and Partnerships with the school district.

His dismissal comes after months of controversy surrounding his tenure.

“We do know that some changes are being made, but we feel it’s only because they got caught,” said Katrina Carson, a Senior at Myers Park, who has helped lead protests against the handling of sexual assault.

Two students came forward in the spring saying they were sexually assaulted near campus and their reports were not taken seriously.

The district suspended Principal Bosco with pay and an interim principal was put in place.

In a letter sent to parents of children at the school Wednesday, CMS said Dr. Maureen Furr will continue to serve as interim principal until the vacancy is filled.

Bosco has long held that he followed Title IX protocols. The school district has established a Title IX task force to look into changes at the school.

Carson hopes this change will help inspire more victims to come forward.

“We want your voice to be heard. And we want you to feel like you have a say in what happens,” said Carson. “And we are trying our hardest to make sure that changes will happen.”