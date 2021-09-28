Electrical issue sparks fire at Plaza Midwood business in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Multiple businesses in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood were affected by fire early Tuesday morning, Charlotte Fire officials said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the blaze happened before 3 a.m. Tuesday at a business on Central Avenue near Peach Bottom Lane.

Officials said the fire resulted from an electrical issue and caused around $225,000 worth of damage.

No injuries were reported.

