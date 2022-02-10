Elderly man dies from injuries, wife rescued in Kannapolis house fire

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An elderly man died from his injuries in a house fire in Kannapolis Thursday, according to authorities. Firefighters were able to rescue his wife from the burning home.

The deadly fire occurred at a home located off Kannapolis Parkway in Kannapolis Thursday. Feb. 10.

Firefighters responded and were able to rescue a woman, but her husband, unfortunately, passed away from injuries sustained in the fire, officials said.

The woman was taken to Atrium Northeast to be treated for her injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.