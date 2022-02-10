Elderly man dies from injuries, wife rescued in Kannapolis house fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
February 20 2022 02:30 pm

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An elderly man died from his injuries in a house fire in Kannapolis Thursday, according to authorities. Firefighters were able to rescue his wife from the burning home.

The deadly fire occurred at a home located off Kannapolis Parkway in Kannapolis Thursday. Feb. 10.

Firefighters responded and were able to rescue a woman, but her husband, unfortunately, passed away from injuries sustained in the fire, officials said.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

The woman was taken to Atrium Northeast to be treated for her injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queen City News

Trending Stories