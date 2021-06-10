Ebenezer Park open in York County after $4.6 million in renovations

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On a beautiful Thursday afternoon, a newly renovated Ebenezer Park is full of people.

“The volume of traffic that we’ve seen is very high. On Saturdays and Sundays we’ve had to turn people away due to limited parking,” Ebenezer Park Superintendent Pat Morrison said.

Thankfully, Kathy Kirkpatrick and her husband weren’t turned away on Thursday. They’re exploring different campsites and found the park.

“It probably started out with a Google search and I read a news article earlier this year about Ebenezer Park and its location and all the renovations,” Kirkpatrick said, who rented RV space with her busband.

The park underwent a $4.6 million makeover and recently opening again for public use.

“We added the volleyball court, basketball; we also have a multi-purpose event building. We re-designed our boating parking lot to make it more efficient for people to get in and out,” Morrison said.

A kayak-canoe launch was also added to the property. However, the main attraction is the 10,000 sq-ft semicircular pier – and that’s what Kirkpatrick loves.

“I’m sitting at the edge of a circle and it’s a giant circle full of happy people. You know, the energy here should be really good. It’s a good, happy place,” Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick and her husband recently retired and started an RV life. She said a good and happy place was what they needed after a crazy year.

“You can just come and hang out and have a good time. I’m about to go float on a raft and look at the clouds, like that’s a great way to spend the afternoon,” she said.

And the good news is, York County folks won’t foot the multi-million dollar bill.

These improvements were funded through existing hospitality tax revenue on a pay-as-you-go basis, meaning every time you come to the park and pay the money to get in, you contributed to the renovations.

York County Council recently passed its 2021-2022 fiscal budget. In this budget, York County Council prioritized parks and greenspace.

“Council is committed to improving the County’s parks system in a way that best enhances the lives of our residents, and the most cost-effective manner possible,” Chirsti Cox said.

York County recently opened Field Day Park at Lake Wylie, providing a place for active recreation. With the success of Ebenezer, York County Council is already planning for Riverbend Park, Allison Creek Park, Worth Mountain Park, Nanny’s Mountain Historical Park and York Veteran’s Memorial Park.