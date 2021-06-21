East Rowan High graduate, football player killed in crash

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The East Rowan High School family is mourning the loss of a recent graduate and football player killed in a crash Saturday.

School officials said Caleb Jarvis lost his life in a crash that happened on Saturday.

Jarvis was a 2021 graduate from East Rowan High.

“The Mustang Football family is devastated to hear about the loss of former player, Caleb Jarvis,” the team said in a statement posted to Facebook.

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn more about what led to the crash.

East Rowan High School said counselors will available beginning at 10 a.m. Monday in the team’s common areas for students.