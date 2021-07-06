Earl’s Grocery in Elizabeth neighborhood to permanently close

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another one bites the dust.

Earl’s Grocery, located in the Elizabeth neighborhood, and offered specialty provisions as well as to-go items, announced on a Facebook post on Tuesday it is permanently closing.

The grocery store was a shell of itself, having originally provided sit-down table services and a broader menu of items to order for lunch and dinner. Just a few months ago, ownership decided to shift focus to groceries. The corporate-level competition couldn’t have helped with Harris Teeter now offering special provisions such as Murray’s Cheeses from New York, and Publix, Fresh Market, Lidl, Earth Fare, and Aldi all with a growing presence in the city.

Earl’s opened in 2014. They did not specifically cite the pandemic as the reason for closing.

The owners of Earl’s also ran Carpe Diem, which had been opened for three decades, closed last year citing the coronavirus pandemic. Carpe diem opened in charlotte in 1977.

Earl’s has become the latest staple of the Queen City to shutter in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Just in the last two weeks, Zack’s Hamburgers (1975), Mr. K’s (1967), The Summit Room (2015), and Price’s Chicken Coop (1962) permanently shut down.