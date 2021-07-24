Earl’s grocery closing up shop after seven years in business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another beloved Charlotte neighborhood business is closing up shop for good Saturday. Earl’s Grocery in the Elizabeth neighborhood’s last day open is July 24, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“Everybody’s just very sad, “ said Co-Owner, Bonnie Warford.

Warford and her sister, Tricia Maddrey founded Earl’s in 2015 named for their late father.

“He would have said ‘Let’s go to my grocery store,’” said Warford.

The Urban Grocery has become well-known for their café, bakery, deli, and focus on selling local, North Carolina centered goods. Customers loved that local focus and delicious menu.

“The Banh mi sandwich for lunch was just amazing and her wine selection was incredible,” said long-time customer, June Lambla.

Warford noted that it wasn’t just one thing that moved them to close the business, including new road construction near Elizabeth Ave and rising rent costs, but the Pandemic was the biggest factor.

“We were probably doing half of the business that we used to do,” she said, “If we had gotten back up to 80% of what we did, we would’ve been OK, but we gave it a year and it just didn’t climb as much as we wanted to see it climb.”

It’s the second business the family has had to close in the past year; Carpe Diem Restaurant and Catering closed down last summer.

Warford said, “If we had reopened and we only had seven months left at our lease, at that point we would’ve had to hire completely new staff, a new chef, during a Pandemic, at 50%, which would have been a really difficult task to do.”

Both businesses have been loved by celebrities like Annie Liebowitz and Jodi Foster who used their catering services while filming in Charlotte.

Locals love the store too.

Lambla said, “Bonnie’s been on the food scene in Charlotte for decades in an important way. She really brought a lot of good food here in her restaurant and in the store.”

Miranda McKoy is a student at the Paul Mitchell school right down the road from Earl’s.

She said, “Me and my whole class come every day. Like everyone from the school always talks about Earl’s.”

The goodbyes have been the hardest.

“We’re going to miss our employees and we’re going to miss our customers,” said Warford.

As she prepares for the store’s final hours, Warford just hopes that more people truly go back to shopping local, so their favorite spots stick around.

“If you love it, don’t wait six months to go back there,” she said.