During pandemic, First Responders need help too

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The last couple of years during the pandemic have been rough, especially for those on the front lines and their families.

The non-stop stress of COVID can take a toll on a first responders’ mental health.

“This virus was unknown. We don’t know how deadly it was going to be or what it was going to transition to. That unknown played into our police officers’ minds. When they were out there on the front lines going into people’s houses not knowing what we’re walking into it just created additional challenges for us,” says CMPD Off. Dan Radford, VP of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police.

But, where do first responders turn when they need help.

Presby Psyche, a non-profit, provides free mental health therapy services to area healthcare workers including Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and Charlotte firefighters, Fraternal Order of Police and their families, and YWCA women-in-transition program participants. They just added the Pineville Police Department as well.

“The things that we see on a day-to-day basis, they don’t go away when we walk through the door and kiss our wives and husbands, and walk into our house with our kids, that stuff comes home with us,” says Off. Radford.

