Duke Energy estimates 750,000 customers could lose power in the Carolinas due to winter storm

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Duke Energy said the hazardous wintry precipitation from this weekend’s approaching winter storm could cause an estimated 750,000 customers to lose power in North Carolina and South Carolina, based on the storm’s current forecasted track.

In advance of the storm, which could span two days, Duke Energy said its strategically staged more than 10,000 workers – power line technicians, damage assessors, and vegetation workers – across the Carolinas. About 4,100 of those workers are from other companies, some based in Texas and Oklahoma, they said.

The more than 10,000 total workers also include Duke Energy crews normally based in Florida, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky who have traveled to the Carolinas to assist North Carolina and South Carolina-based Duke Energy workers. All crews are ready to begin power restoration as soon as weather conditions safely allow.

Ice-buildup on trees and branches that causes them to fall on power lines is usually the main culprit behind power outages during a winter storm. Specifically, ice buildup of a quarter-inch or more is often the threshold amount that causes trees and branches to topple.

The heavyweight of significant ice buildup directly on power lines themselves can sometimes cause the lines to fall or sag, as well. Heavy, wet snow of six inches or more also can cause trees and branches to fall on power lines.

Duke Energy continues to monitor weather conditions and the company is making plans accordingly. Travel conditions could be hazardous and challenging after the storm passes, possibly delaying Duke Energy crews’ ability to access hard-hit areas to assess storm damage and begin power restoration.

Following the storm, as conditions permit, damage assessment crews will begin assessing the extent of damage – which can sometimes take 24 hours or more in major storms with widespread damage and hazardous driving conditions.

Damage assessments determine the types of crews, equipment, and supplies needed to restore power.

Power restoration crews will begin working immediately after the storm, but restoration efficiency improves as damage assessment information is available to ensure the right workers and materials are dispatched to each power outage location. Duke Energy said it will provide estimated power restoration times to customers once damage assessments are completed.

Duke Energy serves 4.3 million customers in the Carolinas.