Drivers injured, no kids on board in crash and fire involving Cabarrus County school bus

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — NC State Highway Patrol responded Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and another car, both of which caught fire.
According to Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in about a school bus crash with another car and a fire on Lower Rocky River Road near Morrison Road. Highway Patrol received the call at 2:51 p.m.
There were no kids on board at the time of the crash. The bus responds to Hickory Ridge Elementary, Middle, and High Schools.
Three people in the car and the school bus driver were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.
Troopers told QCN that a Nissan vehicle had traveled left of center when it turned onto Morrison Road and crashed head-on into the school bus. It’s unknown if both vehicles caught fire separately, or if a fire spread from one vehicle to the other, troopers said.
No word on charges at this time.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.