Drivers injured, no kids on board in crash and fire involving Cabarrus County school bus

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — NC State Highway Patrol responded Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and another car, both of which caught fire.

BREAKING🚨: A car and school bus caught flames after crashing on Morrison Rd. and Lower Rocky River Rd.

FD says no students were on board – the bus driver and 3 people from the car were taken to hospital for minor injuries.@Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/8KnSIbwe4B — Sydney Heiberger QCNews (@SydneyHeiberger) January 26, 2022

According to Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in about a school bus crash with another car and a fire on Lower Rocky River Road near Morrison Road. Highway Patrol received the call at 2:51 p.m.

There were no kids on board at the time of the crash. The bus responds to Hickory Ridge Elementary, Middle, and High Schools.

(Courtesy: Kelli Holt)

(Courtesy: Kelli Holt)

(Courtesy: Kelli Holt)

(Courtesy: Kelli Holt)

Three people in the car and the school bus driver were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Troopers told QCN that a Nissan vehicle had traveled left of center when it turned onto Morrison Road and crashed head-on into the school bus. It’s unknown if both vehicles caught fire separately, or if a fire spread from one vehicle to the other, troopers said.

No word on charges at this time.