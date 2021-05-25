Driver shoots into car during road rage incident on I-485 in Matthews, police say

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The search for the driver of a vehicle is underway after police say the person shot into a car during an apparent road rage incident on I-485 in Matthews.

The shooting happened at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, along the I-485 Outer Loop near Exit 51-A.

The victim told Matthews Police that as he was driving on the I-485 Outer Loop between Providence Road and E. John Street, a man in a vehicle that had pulled up beside him fired a shot from a handgun into his vehicle.

The victim was evaluated by Medic on scene for minor injuries due to the glass breakage, police said. The preliminary investigation indicates that this stemmed from an incident of road rage.

The suspect is described as a white male, between the ages of 30-40 years old, clean shaven, with reddish hair. He is possibly driving a white Toyota 4Runner (1996-2002) with a N.C. plate.

Anyone that witnessed this incident is asked to call the Matthews Police Dept. at 704-847-5555.