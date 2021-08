HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A driver was found dead in a vehicle on southbound Interstate 77 in Huntersville Thursday morning, Medic confirmed.

Officials said a driver was reported to be unconscious on I-77 around 6:30 a.m. near mile marker 26, just north of Sam Furr Road.

The person was pronounced dead, Medic said.

No additional information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.