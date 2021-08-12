Driver found shot, killed on southbound I-77 toll lane, police say

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A driver who was found dead in their vehicle on southbound Interstate 77 near Huntersville Thursday morning was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Cornelius Police Department.

Medic said emergency crews responded to a reported unconscious driver on I-77 around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The driver was pronounced dead.

Police said the vehicle was stopped in the southbound toll lanes and that the driver was shot.

The interstate is open, but the shooting is still under investigation.