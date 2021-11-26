Driver ejected, killed during single-vehicle crash in York County, SC Highway Patrol says

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A driver was ejected from their vehicle and killed in an early morning crash in York County, according to the South Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The deadly single-vehicle accident happened around 7:44 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26 on Gordon Road near SC-324.

Troopers said a 2006 Honda Accord was traveling southbound on Gordon Road when it went off the side of the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver was not seatbelted and was ejected from the vehicle, Highway Patrol said.

