Driver charged with DWI, speed a factor in deadly east Charlotte motorcycle crash, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 31-year-old man died Monday night when he crashed his motorcycle into a car that pulled out in front of him in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said 31-year-old Shaquon Thompson was driving his Suzuki motorcycle at a “high rate of speed” just before 9 p.m. on East W T Harris Boulevard at Delta Crossing Lane when he struck a car that was pulling out onto the roadway. Thompson died from his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, 19-year-old Moo Paw, stayed on the scene where he was interviewed and screened by police for impairment. Officers say Paw had consumed an “impairing substance” and was charged with DWI.

Paw was also charged with a window tint violation, no operator’s license, possession of marijuana over a half ounce and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, extension 6, or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.