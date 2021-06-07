‘Dream come true’: Catawba County man wins $100,000 from scratch-off

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — While coming home from an out-of-town trip, Timmy Childress, of Sherrills Ford, bought a Millionaire Maker ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“Something told me to stop and get a scratch-off ticket,” he recalled.

So Childress pulled over at the Times on Village Center North in Sherrills Ford and bought two scratch-offs. Still standing in the store, he began scratching off his tickets.

But, as he scratched his Millionaire Maker ticket, Childress’ friend walked up and distracted him.

“I hadn’t scratched off the prize yet, but I handed it to the lady behind the counter,” he recalled. “She scanned it, and you know when you scan it, and it’s a big prize, you hear the sound…she said, ‘Honey, you have to take this to lottery headquarters!’ When I scratched it off, that’s when I realized it was big money.”

Childress claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,759 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“It feels great,” he said. “Amazing. It’s like a dream come true.”

Childress plans to use his prize money for some home renovations and to make himself a bit “more comfortable”.