Dr. Robert Lesslie’s son takes over father’s practice, promises to carry on family’s mission

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Jeff Lesslie, the son of the late Doctor Robert Lesslie who was killed along with other family members in a mass shooting at his York County home, will take over his father’s medical practice, he announced Wednesday.

Before his death, Dr. Lesslie owned Riverview Hospice and Palliative Care in Rock Hill. The company is now entrusted to his son, Jeff.

Lesslie, his wife Barbara and two of their grandchildren were gunned down inside their home on April 7.

Former NFL player Phillip Adams is accused of opening fire on the family and two air conditioning technicians. All six victims died.

Detectives said Adams took his own life at his parent’s home who lived nearby.

Neighbors mourned the loss of the beloved doctor who was called a “pillar” of the community.

Jeff Lesslie said he is familiar with his father’s philosophy of “do the right thing” and intends to carry on that mission for his patients and staff.

“The Riverview team and I are very excited and honored to carry on the Riverview legacy and look forward to providing exceptional care for those in our community,” Lesslie said in a statement. “My father’s vision was not to be the biggest company with the largest census, but rather an intimate one where all the staff know the patients and families and are involved and committed to the very best care we can give them, a community hospice.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Riverview Hospice and Palliative care will continue to serve the York, Chester and Lancaster communities.