CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Duke Energy crews have blocked a portion of The Plaza Monday morning to repair a downed power line.

The Plaza is partially closed just east of Easyway Drive due to the downed power lines, authorities said.

Drivers are being asked to use Shamrock Drive to avoid this stretch of the roadway Monday.

Use Shamrock Drive to avoid this stretch of The Plaza this morning.



No word on what caused the downed powerline at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.