(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cash 5 players in North Carolina, especially those in Mecklenburg County, should double-check any tickets they have to see if they are the winner of an unclaimed $536,959 prize.

The ticket was purchased for the Wednesday, May 12 Cash 5 drawing and will expire on Tuesday, Nov. 9. It was sold at the 7-Eleven at 9025 Mallard Creek Rd. in Charlotte.

The $1 Cash 5 ticket matched the numbers on all five balls in the drawing. The winning numbers for that Cash 5 drawing were: 5-15-16-34-35

To claim the prize, the ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Nov. 9. This deadline ends the 180-day period for winners to claim prizes from the May 12 drawing.