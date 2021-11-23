‘Doesn’t seem real’: NC trooper paralyzed in motorcycle crash on his way home after 2 years of treatment

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Trooper Christopher Wooten, a North Carolina trooper who was paralyzed in a motorcycle crash and has been receiving treatment in Atlanta, is now in South Carolina on his journey home to Cramerton.

Wooten left his home in Atlanta Tuesday morning and said goodbye to his neighbors there.

Fox 46 was the only Charlotte team there as the caravan of motorcycle troopers led the way out of Atlanta.

Around noon, they crossed into South Carolina.

Welcome home Tpr. Wooten, Cramerton is ready for you!

Our @RobinFox46 is the only CLT reporter following the whole Wooten family journey back home from ATL. @WillLewisTV will have your early evening coverage on @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/kC4P2BlOtw — Annie Szatkowski (@AnnieSzatkowski) November 23, 2021

Wooten has been in Atlanta receiving treatment and waiting for renovations to his home in Cramerton, since he was paralyzed from the neck down in a motorcycle crash, while chasing a suspect in Charlotte in July 2019.

Wooten told Fox 46 right before he left Atlanta he’s grateful even through the challenges.

“Like Christmas 10 times over, we’re really excited,” said Wooten.

“We feel like little kids waiting for Christmas Day to get here,” said Wooten’s wife, Sharon.

“Yes, it doesn’t seem real either, we’re so excited about it,” said Wooten.