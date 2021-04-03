Ditching the desk and taking the class outdoors

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Watch out because budding naturalists are searching through nature at Wing Haven Gardens.

Pre-K and kindergarteners are being inspired to take care of the earth. Jill Goodrich created the three series program during the pandemic.

“We do a different theme every week and it allows the child to explore our gardens and learn what they see,” Goodrich said. “So each lesson builds upon the next so last week we learned about soul and worms and what’s underneath the dirt or what’s in the soil.”

Parents dropped their kids off for a One hour-long lesson. Temperatures were checked and masks were mandatory. Kids explored parts of the garden learning about roots and shoots.

Jessica Jones said it’s been difficult keeping her son Hayden quarantined but added safety measures at the garden make her feel safe. “He hasn’t been able to do many camps and he’s actually not in school right now, so I just thought that this was a great opportunity to be with his peers and enjoy outdoors,” Jones said.

“Everybody is great with making sure the kids aren’t really getting too close but they’re still able to play and enjoy the outdoors.”

Before heading home kids put seeds wrapped in a paper towel in bags with water and painted their rendition of roots on paper. It’s a way to help build a relationship with nature and keep kids learning safely during the pandemic.

“We are trying to educate the younger generations on that connection and they take that knowledge home and they talk to their families about it,” Goodrich said.

There are several events and programs at the gardens for kids and adults more information about them click here.