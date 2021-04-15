CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Did you feel that? A loud boom was reported in south Charlotte in the middle of the day on Thursday.

Meteorologist Elisa Raffa confirms the incident was not an earthquake.

The Charlotte Fire Department tells FOX 46 that their crews responded to reports of an explosion but when firefighters arrived at the scene, in the 2840 block of Colony Road, nothing was located.

FOX 46 Charlotte crews observed one fire truck at the scene Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the loud boom remains under investigation.