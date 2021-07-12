LENOIR, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person has been taken into custody after another person was injured in a shooting Monday outside the Caldwell County Courthouse in Lenoir, officials confirmed.

The shooting happened Monday morning, July 12, outside the courthouse located at 216 Main St NW.

According to a witness at a nearby barbershop, there was a body lying in the street, but investigators have not told FOX 46 if the person who was shot, has died.

Authorities said the courthouse is on what’s called a ‘loose lockdown,’ meaning people are being asked to stay inside the building for now.

FOX 46 is working to gather more information on this developing situation. Check back throughout the day on this breaking news story.