DEVELOPING: Hopewell High School in Huntersville on lockdown, students asked to remain in their classes

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hopewell High School in Huntersville is on lockdown and students have been asked to remain in their classes, according to an email sent to parents Wednesday.
“Families, we are currently on a lockdown and students have been asked to remain in their classes. We will keep you informed about dismissal procedures. Your cooperation is appreciated,” the email stated.
FOX 46 has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Huntersville Police for further information.
Check back throughout the day on this breaking, developing news story.
