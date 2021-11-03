DEVELOPING: Hopewell High School in Huntersville on lockdown, students asked to remain in their classes

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hopewell High School in Huntersville is on lockdown and students have been asked to remain in their classes, according to an email sent to parents Wednesday.

“Families, we are currently on a lockdown and students have been asked to remain in their classes. We will keep you informed about dismissal procedures. Your cooperation is appreciated,” the email stated.

FOX 46 has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Huntersville Police for further information.

#BREAKING A parent at Hopewell High School just sent me this message she got saying the school is on lockdown, students told to remain in class, @FOX46News will keep you updated with details as soon as we learn more pic.twitter.com/dfQrYF9rHw — Robin Kanady (@RobinFox46) November 3, 2021

