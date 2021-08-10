Two injured including a juvenile in south Charlotte shooting: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people including a juvenile suffered serious injuries in a shooting Tuesday in south Charlotte, CMPD said.

Police and Medic responded to calls regarding the incident around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near 7200 Bevington Woods Lane. Two victims including a juvenile were found suffering life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Investigators later said the incident appeared to be accidental, however, they were continuing to investigate.

CSI was on the scene, as was Fox 46. One neighbor told us they’d never seen this large of a police presence in the area before.

One neighbor who wished to remain anonymous told Fox 46 she heard a woman screaming from the home before police arrived. One neighbor said the two who were transported were a mother and a son, and fox 46 is working to confirm that.

This is a developing story and an active investigation, and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.