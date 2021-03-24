Detention officer at Burke County Jail fired, charged with assault for excessive force

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A detention officer in the Burke County Jail has been fired and charged with misdemeanor simple assault following a report of excessive use of force.

Following the Sheriff’s Office’s initial internal investigation, the detention officer was placed on suspended leave with pay on February 2.

On February 2, Sheriff Whisenant requested the SBI conduct an independent investigation and requested the District Attorney’s Office prosecute any criminal violations found.

On February 5, Detention Sgt. Ravi Patel, 48, was terminated from the Sheriff’s Office.

At the conclusion of the SBI investigation, the results were turned over to the DA’s Office. Subsequent to the DA’s review, the investigating SBI Agent took the information to a Burke County magistrate.

The magistrate issued a criminal summons on March 23 for simple assault. The summons named former detention officer Ravi Patel as assaulting a person in custody by pushing that person who was handcuffed behind his back.

The criminal summons was served on March 23 and the case is pending trail.