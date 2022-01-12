Detectives search for missing 14-year-old girl from Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Trinity Nance was last seen by family on January 5, 2022, at her home located in the area of Modena Street and Keith Drive. Detectives have reason to believe that Nance may be in the Charlotte or Concord area.

Police and family are concerned for Nance’s welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Trinity Nance is asked to call the detectives at 704-854-6651. Callers may remain anonymous.