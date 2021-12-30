Despite rivalry on the field between UNC and USC, there was a mutual love of Duke’s Mayo

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A battle of the Carolinas came to the Queen City for the 20th Anniversary of the Duke Mayo Bowl— University of North Carolina vs. University of South Carolina.

The UNC Tarheels and the USC Gamecocks haven’t faced each other here since 2019, and today it was USC walking away with the win— 38-21.

Once known as the Belk Bowl and now the Mayo Bowl, it brought out not only fans of football but fans of the creamy condiment, mayonnaise.

Mostly all raved that Duke’s Mayonnaise was the best. Far surpassing their more popular foe, Hellman’s.

Despite the rain, and the Omicron variant cancelling sporting events all over the country, the stadium and the surrounding area were packed from before sunrise until well after sunset.