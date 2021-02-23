Missing Lincoln County woman found safe

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Rhonda Boyles Crump has been located and is safe, the sheriff’s office said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Lincolnton woman who was last seen about three days ago.

Rhonda Boyles Crump, 54, was last seen leaving her home with a white male in a green vehicle on Saturday, February 20, 2021, and has not been seen since.

Deputies said Crump was last seen wearing black boots, jeans, and a jacket with a fur-covered hood. She is described as 5’4″ tall, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Crump’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.